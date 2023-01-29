USM’s Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity hosted its 16th annual chili cookoff benefit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 16th annual chili cookoff Sigma Phi Epsilon Saturday morning brought a hefty crowd and their appetites to the front of the University’s of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus.

The SPE chapter benefit, with all proceeds donated to Extra Table, a nonprofit organization fighting to feed the underserved in Mississippi.

“So, our goal here is honestly just to bring (Fraternity/Sorority League) relations, make sure everyone here on campus is close, just trying to bring everyone closer,” said event organizer Addison Manlove. “So, this event is more than just raising money, it’s also for everyone to get together cook chili have fun and relax and have a great time.”

Saturday’s event also featured live music, games and an easy-going atmosphere.

The chili was prepared off-site by each team, whom adjusted their recipes as the morning went along.

The college’s entire Panhellenic council participated in the event--with each sorority and fraternity making their version of the hearty dish--hoping to be voted the best.

One alumni says that he is proud to be a part of such a giving chapter.

“Helping not just Sig Ep, but also helping Extra Table, helping feed the homeless and the needy, Ben Waddle said. “It’s a good cause, a good day.

“It’s a beautiful day out here.”

Tickets for the event were $5 for chili tasting and $10 for an additional hotdog and drink.

The fraternity said it intends to host the event again next year and that each ticket sold helped feed a mouth.

