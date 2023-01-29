Win Stuff
Today was clear, but rain is setting in tomorrow

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be calm as temperatures fall into the 50s. For the rest of the evening, the skies will be clear and no rain is expected.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the mid 60′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 90% chance of rain tomorrow, so pack your rain gear as you head out the door

Monday we will see temperatures into the mid 60s. There is a 30% chance for showers throughout the day and skies will be cloudy.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s across the Pine Belt. There is a 20% chance of rain throughout the day.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid 60′s. There is a 50% chance for showers throughout the day and skies will be mostly cloudy.

