Sacred Heart boys advance to South State
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three Pine Belt soccer teams entered Saturday with an opportunity to reach the South State championships – only one remains.
Here’s a look at the high school soccer scores from around the area:
- Boys – Sacred Heart (7) Loyd Star (0)
- The Crusaders advance to face St. Stanislaus in the semifinals.
- Girls – Our Lady Academy (1) Sacred Heart (0)
- Boys – Long Beach (1) South Jones (0)
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.