Sacred Heart boys advance to South State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three Pine Belt soccer teams entered Saturday with an opportunity to reach the South State championships – only one remains.

Here’s a look at the high school soccer scores from around the area:

Boys – Sacred Heart (7) Loyd Star (0) The Crusaders advance to face St. Stanislaus in the semifinals.

Girls – Our Lady Academy (1) Sacred Heart (0)

Boys – Long Beach (1) South Jones (0)

