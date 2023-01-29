Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sacred Heart boys advance to South State

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three Pine Belt soccer teams entered Saturday with an opportunity to reach the South State championships – only one remains.

Here’s a look at the high school soccer scores from around the area:

  • Boys – Sacred Heart (7) Loyd Star (0)
    • The Crusaders advance to face St. Stanislaus in the semifinals.
  • Girls – Our Lady Academy (1) Sacred Heart (0)
  • Boys – Long Beach (1) South Jones (0)

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), HPD, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,...
Hattiesburg ‘Candy Shop’ locations searched by FBI, DEA
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
April Parker, 21, of Laurel.
Jones Co. mom arrested after she, two-year-old test positive for meth, amphetamine
Logan Delena (left) of Saucier, and Blake Menefee (right) of Gonzales, La., were both listed as...
Gulfport PD holds press conference on retired officer found shot in woods, Saucier man and 7 others arrested in Gonzales
Former Vicksburg officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast

Latest News

Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart boys advance to South State
Southern Miss basketball
Southern Miss improves to 12-0 at home
Southern Miss basketball
Southern Miss improves to 12-0 at home
Heading into 2023 USM baseball is hoping to outpace its historic 2022 season.
Southern Miss Baseball aims to carry momentum into 2023 season