Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

PRCC transforming former bookstore into open-concept dining area

Construction is underway to transform the former Wildcat Den Bookstore at PRCC into an...
Construction is underway to transform the former Wildcat Den Bookstore at PRCC into an open-concept dining option for students.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Work has begun at Pearl River Community College to transform the old Wildcat Den Bookstore into a new, open-air extension of the campus dining facility.

The area in Crosby Hall will include a patio and will serve items like wings, fries, burgers and wraps.

“We really just want this to be a come-and-go, friendly atmosphere for our students,” said Kari Eve Valence, PRCC director of marketing and recruitment. “We hope that they can utilize this as a fun, safe space that they can grab something to eat, come and see their friends, study together and just enjoy the atmosphere.”

Valence says construction of the facility should take about six to nine months to complete.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), HPD, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,...
Hattiesburg ‘Candy Shop’ locations searched by FBI, DEA
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
April Parker, 21, of Laurel.
Jones Co. mom arrested after she, two-year-old test positive for meth, amphetamine
Logan Delena (left) of Saucier, and Blake Menefee (right) of Gonzales, La., were both listed as...
Gulfport PD holds press conference on retired officer found shot in woods, Saucier man and 7 others arrested in Gonzales
Former Vicksburg officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast

Latest News

Retired U.S. Army colonel Marilyn Wills speaks at the annual Women's Health Symposium at Pearl...
9/11 survivor speaks about resilience at PRCC’s Women’s Health Symposium
New red snapper federal regulations could dampen recreational fishing
New red snapper federal regulations could dampen recreational fishing
FCSO gives businesses a new way to receive extra security
FCSO implements new way for businesses to get extra security
FCSO 'Off Duty Management' Initiative
FCSO 'Off Duty Management' Initiative