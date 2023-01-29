PRCC transforming former bookstore into open-concept dining area

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Work has begun at Pearl River Community College to transform the old Wildcat Den Bookstore into a new, open-air extension of the campus dining facility.

The area in Crosby Hall will include a patio and will serve items like wings, fries, burgers and wraps.

“We really just want this to be a come-and-go, friendly atmosphere for our students,” said Kari Eve Valence, PRCC director of marketing and recruitment. “We hope that they can utilize this as a fun, safe space that they can grab something to eat, come and see their friends, study together and just enjoy the atmosphere.”

Valence says construction of the facility should take about six to nine months to complete.

