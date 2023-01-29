Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones College hosts SEMBDA Honor Band Clinic

Annual honor band clinic for middle school and high school students featured at Jones College...
Annual honor band clinic for middle school and high school students featured at Jones College over the weekend
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Four bands stepped into the spotlight Saturday to wrap up the Southeast Mississippi Band Director Association’s “Honor Band Clinic.”

From the more than 900 aspirants to the 300 who made the stage, the group of middle school and high school students began practicing Friday for Saturday’s big reveal.

The clinic, hosted by Jones College, included students from grades 6 through 12, making up two middle school bands and two high school bands.

Guest clinicians included Nicole Allen of Pearl High School; Carrie Swindoll of Germantown High School; and former Jones College Band Director Matthew Pickering and his wife, Kim, of Lewisburg.

“It’s always fun to see how excited the kids get, what band they are going to make, if you make it because sometimes you don’t and that’s OK,” SEMBDA board member Kristen Cook said. “Just to see people’s kids progress, to see the way they react to their clinicians. They really enjoy it a lot.”

The final concert was held later in the day on Saturday for parents of the students and community members as the students got the chance to showcase what they had worked on over the past two days.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), HPD, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,...
Hattiesburg ‘Candy Shop’ locations searched by FBI, DEA
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
April Parker, 21, of Laurel.
Jones Co. mom arrested after she, two-year-old test positive for meth, amphetamine
Logan Delena (left) of Saucier, and Blake Menefee (right) of Gonzales, La., were both listed as...
Gulfport PD holds press conference on retired officer found shot in woods, Saucier man and 7 others arrested in Gonzales
Former Vicksburg officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast

Latest News

Retired U.S. Army colonel Marilyn Wills speaks at the annual Women's Health Symposium at Pearl...
9/11 survivor speaks about resilience at PRCC’s Women’s Health Symposium
Construction is underway to transform the former Wildcat Den Bookstore at PRCC into an...
PRCC transforming former bookstore into open-concept dining area
Touchstone sworn as circuit court judge
Touchstone sworn in as 15th District Circuit Court judge
Columbia Fire Department names its Firefighter of the Year
Columbia Fire Department names its Firefighter of the Year