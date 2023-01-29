Jones College hosts SEMBDA Honor Band Clinic

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Four bands stepped into the spotlight Saturday to wrap up the Southeast Mississippi Band Director Association’s “Honor Band Clinic.”

From the more than 900 aspirants to the 300 who made the stage, the group of middle school and high school students began practicing Friday for Saturday’s big reveal.

The clinic, hosted by Jones College, included students from grades 6 through 12, making up two middle school bands and two high school bands.

Guest clinicians included Nicole Allen of Pearl High School; Carrie Swindoll of Germantown High School; and former Jones College Band Director Matthew Pickering and his wife, Kim, of Lewisburg.

“It’s always fun to see how excited the kids get, what band they are going to make, if you make it because sometimes you don’t and that’s OK,” SEMBDA board member Kristen Cook said. “Just to see people’s kids progress, to see the way they react to their clinicians. They really enjoy it a lot.”

The final concert was held later in the day on Saturday for parents of the students and community members as the students got the chance to showcase what they had worked on over the past two days.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.