Hattiesburg’s annual Art Market drew a Saturday crowd

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Art Market held Saturday in Hattiesburg provided patrons with the opportunity to view and purchase objects made by artists from the Pine Belt and beyond.

The Hattiesburg Community Art Center hosted the annual event that saw dozens of people came out to enjoy art made by local vendors and live music as well.

The event began at 10 a.m. and wrapped up at 3 p.m., with items ranging from freeze-dried food, to jewelry and coasters to blankets available.

One vendor from Wayne County, C Lasting Mpressions, said they were excited to get the name of their business out to the people in Hattiesburg.

“Quite a few people are stopping by and checking us out, so we’re just trying to get ourselves out there,” said Catina Lacey of C Lasting Mpressions. “We have done several events in Hattiesburg, but also C Lasting Mpressions is in the Boujee Boss Pop-Up Market in the Turtle Creek Mall. Not every day, but at least once out of the month”

The date of the next Art Market has yet to be announced, but more information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/hattiesburgparksandrec

