Expect a rainy week ahead in the Pine Belt

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be calm as temperatures fall into the 50s. For the rest of the evening, we will be cloudy with scattered showers possible.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the mid 60s across the area. There is a 30% chance of rain in the morning.

Tuesday we will see temperatures into the mid to high 60s. There will be a 20% chance of rain throughout the day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s across the Pine Belt. Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy throughout the day and there is a 20% chance of rain.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 70s. There is a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms are possible, but right now it does not look like any of them will be severe.

