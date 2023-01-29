Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Djokovic wins 1st set of Australian Open final vs Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas, left, of Greece poses for a photo with Novak Djokovic of Serbia, ahead of...
Stefanos Tsitsipas, left, of Greece poses for a photo with Novak Djokovic of Serbia, ahead of their men's single's final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.(Source: AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Novak Djokovic has won the opening set 6-3 against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open men’s singles final on Sunday.

Djokovic broke Tsitsipas’ serve in the fourth game of the opening set to take a 3-1 lead and maintained the advantage.

In addition to the championship, the winner will claim the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings.

For the fourth-seeded Djokovic, it’s also a chance to win his 10th Australian Open title a year after he wasn’t allowed to compete at Melbourne Park because he was not vaccinated for COVID-19. It would also be the 35-year-old Serbian player’s 22nd Grand Slam singles title, tying him with Rafael Nadal for the men’s record.

The third-seeded Tsitsipas is trying to become the first Greek player to win a Grand Slam singles title. In his only other major final, Tsitsipas won the first two sets against Djokovic but lost the match in five.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), HPD, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,...
Hattiesburg ‘Candy Shop’ locations searched by FBI, DEA
The lawsuit claims the plaintiff suffered injuries from the batter. This includes physical...
Laurel man claims he was battered by Jones Co. sheriff in federal civil complaint
Logan Delena (left) of Saucier, and Blake Menefee (right) of Gonzales, La., were both listed as...
Gulfport PD holds press conference on retired officer found shot in woods, Saucier man and 7 others arrested in Gonzales
Former Vicksburg officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast

Latest News

Police investigating deadly shooting at Holyoke Mall
Police investigating deadly shooting at Holyoke Mall
Chili cookoff raises money for Extra Table
Chili cookoff raises money for Extra Table
USM/Coca-Cola Rodeo wraps up two-night stand in Hattiesburg
USM/Coca-Cola rodeo wraps up 2-night stay in Hattiesburg
"First Lego Robotic Competition" held at Oak Grove
1st Lego Robotics Competition held Saturday at Oak Grove Middle School