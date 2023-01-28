Win Stuff
USM builds a better mousetrap when it comes to fitness testing

USM wellness and fitness collaboration coming
By Trey Howard
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has built the better mousetrap when t comes top fitness testing.

The new device will allow better, in-depth assessments to be made during wellness tests.

Jennifer Lemacks, associate professor in USM’s School of Health Professions, said the “DEXA” device is not limited to a certain body type, age or fitness level.

The Sports Medicine and Community Health Laboratory will be able to use the machine DEXA in the near future to monitor body composition and caloric needs.

While a typical scale is used to dete4rmine weight, the DEXA will determine exactly how that weight is distributed and what areas to target.

