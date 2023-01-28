Touchstone sworn in as 15th District Circuit Court judge

Win Stuff
Touchstone officially sworn as 15th District Circuit Court judge
By Trey Howard
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Cheers echoed through the courtroom at the Lamar County Circuit Courthouse Friday as Brad Touchstone was sworn in as a 15th District Circuit Court judge

“Circuit judge primarily handles civil disputes as well as most of your major criminal cases,” Touchstone said. “So, that will be the two primary things that we deal with in circuit court.”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves appointed Touchstone to the position in December.

Reeves says he is confident in his decision due to Touchstone’s long career in the legal field.

“We’ve seen him in action, and we know that he is very capable,” Reeves said. “He is very competent. He wants to make sure that the system works for everyone. But also understands the importance of keeping the community safe. And I think he’ll do exactly that as the circuit judge here in these five counties.”

The 15th Circuit covers Lamar, Marion, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis and Peral River counties.

Touchstone, who previously served as Lamar County Court judge, and says he understands his responsibility as a leader in the judicial system.

“Well, that’s definitely what every judge should strive to do is to be fair and be impartial,” Touchstone said. “Make sure that we have a judicial system that upholds the rule of law, but also helps rehabilitate individuals in the appropriate instances.”

Touchstone has been in the position for a few weeks and has plans to make an immediate impact in his district.

“We’ve already actually hit the ground running,” Touchstone said. “I’ve been serving about a month, and we’ve already knocked out a tremendous amount of work in our first few weeks. So, I’m excited about already having experience serving in this role.

“And we look forward to working hard, and we’re moving on to Marion County next week.”

