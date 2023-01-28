Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Teacher accused of profanity-laced tirade in front of students put on leave

A teacher in Louisiana has been placed on administrative leave after he reportedly used foul and demeaning language in class. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Officials in Louisiana say a high school faculty member has been placed on leave following an incident at school.

KSLA reports the incident in question was captured on video at Captain Shreve High School. It reportedly shows teacher Mike Diffie using profanity and demeaning language while speaking to a group of students in a classroom.

The video allegedly shows Diffie saying, “If you’re fat, whose fault is that? Yours. Let’s celebrate fat people. Why? They’re going to f****** die because they’re fat.”

Diffie’s comments reportedly continued calling genetics an “excuse” for being fat, because all of his family is fat while he is in shape.

“I do marathons. All my parents are fat. My parents are fat and so is my brother. That’s not genetics, that’s a f****** excuse,” Diffie can allegedly be heard saying on the video.

According to KSLA, several concerned parents reached out to its team regarding the video in question.

A spokesperson for the Caddo Parish Public Schools said Diffie has been placed on administrative leave while releasing the following statement:

“Immediate action was taken by the district once we became aware of the video. We take these matters seriously and started an investigation. The person involved in this incident has since been placed on administrative leave.”

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), HPD, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,...
Hattiesburg ‘Candy Shop’ locations searched by FBI, DEA
April Parker, 21, of Laurel.
Jones Co. mom arrested after she, two-year-old test positive for meth, amphetamine
The owner of Green Therapy said he could be open as soon as Friday.
A look inside one of the 1st Pine Belt dispensaries
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
A former Ole Miss player and an alleged accomplice given $100,000 bonds following kidnapping...
Attorneys speak on Jerrell Powe kidnapping case

Latest News

Fentanyl death leads to JCSD wanting lawmakers to change laws regarding narcotics
Fentanyl death leads to JSCD wanting lawmakers to change narcotics laws
A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with...
Prosecutor: 3rd child dies after attack by Massachusetts mom
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Law enforcement, others taking another long look at fentanyl laws
Law enforcement, others taking another long look at fentanyl laws