Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sawmill Restaurant officially closes; locals reflect on its heyday

Sawmill restaurant is under new management with an unclear future leaving some residence hoping...
Sawmill restaurant is under new management with an unclear future leaving some residence hoping for another family friendly restaurant.(WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Sawmill Restaurant provided entertainment and a positive gathering space for the people of Stone County.

People like store owner Ms. Sew N’ Sew’s Quilt Shop owner Deana Cooley and her family still remember the first day they stepped inside the restaurant.

“We go back starting in 96′, 97′ I think,” said Deana Cooley. “So, buffets were big back then and we enjoyed it.”

Cooley says the center was not only a place to eat, but also a place where people would meet up after church to grab a lunch together.

“We had half the restaurant filled. You could fill half the restaurant up,” said Cooley. “I don’t know, we just felt like part of the family going there. We had a shop just south of it, so we were there a lot...We would do our lunch there and of course my husband would go over there a lot of times and fix his own.”

Now, that the restaurant is closed and could possibly serve a different purpose. Cooley says she hopes the new owners would keep the family friendly feeling for their next project.

“Just to have that home away from home feeling would be the big thing. Feel really welcomed there, just the atmosphere. And most importantly good food.”

The new owners told the Stone County Enterprise they will lease the Sawmill building, but didn’t say if it will remain a restaurant.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), HPD, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,...
Hattiesburg ‘Candy Shop’ locations searched by FBI, DEA
Logan Delena (left) of Saucier, and Blake Menefee (right) of Gonzales, La., were both listed as...
Gulfport PD holds press conference on retired officer found shot in woods, Saucier man and 7 others arrested in Gonzales
The lawsuit claims the plaintiff suffered injuries from the batter. This includes physical...
Laurel man claims he was battered by Jones Co. sheriff in federal civil complaint
Former Vicksburg officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast

Latest News

Chili cookoff raises money for Extra Table
Chili cookoff raises money for Extra Table
USM/Coca-Cola Rodeo wraps up two-night stand in Hattiesburg
USM/Coca-Cola rodeo wraps up 2-night stay in Hattiesburg
"First Lego Robotic Competition" held at Oak Grove
1st Lego Robotics Competition held Saturday at Oak Grove Middle School
"First Lego Robotic Competition" held at Oak Grove
'1st Lego Robotics Competition' held at Oak Grove
Jones College hosts honor band clinic
Jones College hosts honor band clinic