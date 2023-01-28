Lamar County Fire looking for volunteers through promo videos

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the U.S. Fire Administration, about 70 percent of registered fire departments in the U.S. are completely volunteer.

With that being the case, those departments have to be able to persuade people to come join the team.

And that’s why Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill is looking to draw people to his teams in a creative way.

“We’re filming these recruitment videos trying to bring attention to the need for volunteer firefighters and also to kind of highlight what our volunteer firefighters do in Lamar County,” said Hill.

The lack of volunteers has been troubling for fire stations worldwide.

“Nationwide, we’ve probably seen a 34 percent decrease in volunteers in the last decade,” said Hill. “That number trends to be true in South Mississippi and specifically in Lamar County.”

Though there is typically no pay, most firefighters, like Tori Downing, find a love for the position and it becomes more valuable to them than money.

“You’ve got something that’s going to challenge you mentally and physically, while doing your service and your part to help somebody,” said Downing. “You also get to build a brotherhood and friendships.

“For me, that’s a big part of it, is having people there for you if you need it outside of the fire hall and just anywhere, anytime.”

There are plenty of ways to get involved without running into burning buildings.

“There are other opportunities to serve your fire department, other than running into the fire,” said Hill. “We do a lot of medical, and we do a lot of public education stuff.”

With the videos providing an insight on the tasks firefighters do, Lamar County fire teams are hoping to find dedicated individuals who want to make a difference.

“I recommend it completely,” said Downing. “For me, it has changed my life drastically.

“I say go for it and just take the pledge. Take the jump.”

If interested, contact the Lamar County Courthouse at (601) 544-4414 or check out the Lamar County Fire Services Facebook page.

