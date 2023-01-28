Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Columbia Fire Department names Firefighter of the Year

Forrest Cawley was named Firefighter of the Year by the Columbia Fire Department Thursday night.
Forrest Cawley was named Firefighter of the Year by the Columbia Fire Department Thursday night.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Fire Department has named its Firefighter of the Year.

Forrest Cawley, 29, who serves as a relief driver for the Columbia Fire Department, was chosen by his fellow firefighters for the honor.

He received the award at an annual CFD banquet Thursday night.

“I try to have a reputation for myself that if I’m at work, they can depend on me and I’m going to give them my very best and I guess they thought the same, a lot of people thought the same about me, so I won it,” Cawley said.

Cawley also served as an engineer with the Petal Fire Department.

“Forrest shows up every day ready to work,” said , chief of the Columbia Fire Department Chief Lyel Berard. “He has a positive mind set, a positive attitude and he’s not going to let a whole lot affect his attitude. If it’s a negative day, he’s gonna try and turn it around and make it positive.”

CFD also recognized Cole Crozier Thursday night.

He was named Rookie of the Year.

He’s been with the Columbia Fire Department for about seven months.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), HPD, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,...
Hattiesburg ‘Candy Shop’ locations searched by FBI, DEA
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
April Parker, 21, of Laurel.
Jones Co. mom arrested after she, two-year-old test positive for meth, amphetamine
Logan Delena (left) of Saucier, and Blake Menefee (right) of Gonzales, La., were both listed as...
Gulfport PD holds press conference on retired officer found shot in woods, Saucier man and 7 others arrested in Gonzales
A former Ole Miss player and an alleged accomplice given $100,000 bonds following kidnapping...
Attorneys speak on Jerrell Powe kidnapping case

Latest News

About 86 percent of the fire departments registered in Mississippi are volunteer-based...
Lamar County Fire looking for volunteers through promo videos
The city of Columbia is constructing a new sewer lift station for $4.5 million.
Columbia to build new lift station, repair, replace sewer lines
City of Laurel giving back through Tourism Tax
City of Laurel giving back through Tourism Tax
-
Laurel Arts League opens scholarship applications for area students