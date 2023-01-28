Columbia Fire Department names Firefighter of the Year

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Fire Department has named its Firefighter of the Year.

Forrest Cawley, 29, who serves as a relief driver for the Columbia Fire Department, was chosen by his fellow firefighters for the honor.

He received the award at an annual CFD banquet Thursday night.

“I try to have a reputation for myself that if I’m at work, they can depend on me and I’m going to give them my very best and I guess they thought the same, a lot of people thought the same about me, so I won it,” Cawley said.

Cawley also served as an engineer with the Petal Fire Department.

“Forrest shows up every day ready to work,” said , chief of the Columbia Fire Department Chief Lyel Berard. “He has a positive mind set, a positive attitude and he’s not going to let a whole lot affect his attitude. If it’s a negative day, he’s gonna try and turn it around and make it positive.”

CFD also recognized Cole Crozier Thursday night.

He was named Rookie of the Year.

He’s been with the Columbia Fire Department for about seven months.

