Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Columbia to build new lift station, repair, replace sewer lines

City of Columbia ready to begin infrastructure projects
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Columbia is taking on some new projects to improve its sewer system.

Work will soon begin on a new lift station to replace an old station near U.S. 98.

Project cost: $4.5 million.

The city has low interest loans to fund construction.

Water and sewer bills also are increasing to help cover the cost, by an average of about $3 each month.

“For many years, we’ve had an issue during flash floods, there’s so much infiltration within our system throughout our city that by the time it makes it to the lift station, it’s just more than it can handle,” Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said.

“Four-point-five-million dollars is a very big number for a city like Columbia, but at the same time, it’s a necessity. It’s a necessity and we’re gonna have to do it if we’re going to provide the adequate services to our community.”

Columbia has also received Community Development Block Grant funds of more than $400,000, which will fund sewer work in the north part of town.

The city will put up a 50 percent to match for the CDBG grant.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), HPD, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,...
Hattiesburg ‘Candy Shop’ locations searched by FBI, DEA
April Parker, 21, of Laurel.
Jones Co. mom arrested after she, two-year-old test positive for meth, amphetamine
The owner of Green Therapy said he could be open as soon as Friday.
A look inside one of the 1st Pine Belt dispensaries
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
A former Ole Miss player and an alleged accomplice given $100,000 bonds following kidnapping...
Attorneys speak on Jerrell Powe kidnapping case

Latest News

City of Laurel giving back through Tourism Tax
City of Laurel giving back through Tourism Tax
-
Laurel Arts League opens scholarship applications for area students
House Bill 521 would establish the Mississippi Length of Service Award Program for volunteer...
LOSAP bill would create financial benefits program for volunteer firefighters
250 different families received free groceries from the church.
Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries