Columbia to build new lift station, repair, replace sewer lines

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Columbia is taking on some new projects to improve its sewer system.

Work will soon begin on a new lift station to replace an old station near U.S. 98.

Project cost: $4.5 million.

The city has low interest loans to fund construction.

Water and sewer bills also are increasing to help cover the cost, by an average of about $3 each month.

“For many years, we’ve had an issue during flash floods, there’s so much infiltration within our system throughout our city that by the time it makes it to the lift station, it’s just more than it can handle,” Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said.

“Four-point-five-million dollars is a very big number for a city like Columbia, but at the same time, it’s a necessity. It’s a necessity and we’re gonna have to do it if we’re going to provide the adequate services to our community.”

Columbia has also received Community Development Block Grant funds of more than $400,000, which will fund sewer work in the north part of town.

The city will put up a 50 percent to match for the CDBG grant.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.