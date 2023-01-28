Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

City of Laurel giving back through Tourism Tax

City of Laurel giving back through Tourism Tax
City of Laurel giving back through Tourism Tax(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Back in the summer, the City of Laurel passed a tourism tax for hotels and Airbnb’s.

Since then,, the city has received $25,000 per month just from the eight hotels in the city limits.

Now, Laurel is planning on putting a portion of the money back directly into the city’s economy.

The idea is to sponsor events throughout the city that will bring tourism into Laurel.

“If you’re putting on an event, then we would want people to come to your event, and we want to help you with the event so that you can bring the people to the city,” Mayor Johnny Magee said. “The and the plan is for the hotels, Airbnb’s, and the restaurants to benefit from the event that you have.”

Applicants must submit the proper paperwork for sponsorship, but Magee said successful applicants could be awarded as much as $2,5000.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), HPD, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,...
Hattiesburg ‘Candy Shop’ locations searched by FBI, DEA
April Parker, 21, of Laurel.
Jones Co. mom arrested after she, two-year-old test positive for meth, amphetamine
The owner of Green Therapy said he could be open as soon as Friday.
A look inside one of the 1st Pine Belt dispensaries
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
A former Ole Miss player and an alleged accomplice given $100,000 bonds following kidnapping...
Attorneys speak on Jerrell Powe kidnapping case

Latest News

The Pre-K program in Lamar County has paid dividends over the past decade.
Lamar County celebrate 10 years of early learning
North Coolidge Avenue in Gonzales
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion; suspects identified
Ticket sales for the annual United Way $1000K Payday Raffle are underway
The annual United Way 100K Raffle is underway
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 1/27
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 1/27