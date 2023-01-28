City of Laurel giving back through Tourism Tax

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Back in the summer, the City of Laurel passed a tourism tax for hotels and Airbnb’s.

Since then,, the city has received $25,000 per month just from the eight hotels in the city limits.

Now, Laurel is planning on putting a portion of the money back directly into the city’s economy.

The idea is to sponsor events throughout the city that will bring tourism into Laurel.

“If you’re putting on an event, then we would want people to come to your event, and we want to help you with the event so that you can bring the people to the city,” Mayor Johnny Magee said. “The and the plan is for the hotels, Airbnb’s, and the restaurants to benefit from the event that you have.”

Applicants must submit the proper paperwork for sponsorship, but Magee said successful applicants could be awarded as much as $2,5000.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.