Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

The annual United Way 100K Raffle is underway

Ticket sales for the annual United Way $1000K Payday Raffle are underway
Ticket sales for the annual United Way $1000K Payday Raffle are underway(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s annual 100K Payday Raffle is underway.

The winner will receive $100,000, but those buying tickets before Feb. 5 will have the chance to win a $1,000 Air Bnb card.

Raffle tickets are $100 each, The deadline to purchase tickets: March 5.

Tickets can be purchased five ways, including:

  • Text “PAYDAY” to 91999 by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023
  • Go online to unitedwaypayday.org by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023
  • Mail your completed form and the ticket payment to United Way $100K Payday, P.O. Box 1648, postmarked by Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023
  • Call (601)-545-7141 by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2023
  • Buy in person until 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 4, at United Way’s office in Hattiesburg, 210 W. Front St;, Corner Market stores in Hattiesburg and Petal or at one of the following bank branches: Citizens Bank, Community Bank, Grand Bank, Hancock Whitney, or Magnolia State Bank.

The money earned in the raffle will be distributed to several nonprofit organizations and will help people across Lamar, Forrest, Marion and Perry counties in need of economic, educational, mobility, support and healthcare services.

The drawing will be held at 6 p.m., March 16, at Keg & Barrel West in Hattiesburg.

Watch the drawing live on WDAM 7, or listen live on WUSM 88.5-FM to find out who the lucky winner turns out to be.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), HPD, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,...
Hattiesburg ‘Candy Shop’ locations searched by FBI, DEA
April Parker, 21, of Laurel.
Jones Co. mom arrested after she, two-year-old test positive for meth, amphetamine
The owner of Green Therapy said he could be open as soon as Friday.
A look inside one of the 1st Pine Belt dispensaries
The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
250 different families received free groceries from the church.
Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries

Latest News

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 1/27
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 1/27
The lawsuit claims the plaintiff suffered injuries from the batter. This includes physical...
Laurel man claims he was battered by Jones Co. sheriff in federal civil complaint
Elections with Michael Watson
Secretary of State Watson ponders upcoming elections
Stolen tools in SUV that were recovered and returned.
FCSO: Tools found inside stolen SUV in Hattiesburg