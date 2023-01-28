The annual United Way 100K Raffle is underway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s annual 100K Payday Raffle is underway.

The winner will receive $100,000, but those buying tickets before Feb. 5 will have the chance to win a $1,000 Air Bnb card.

Raffle tickets are $100 each, The deadline to purchase tickets: March 5.

Tickets can be purchased five ways, including:

Text “PAYDAY” to 91999 by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023

Go online to unitedwaypayday.org by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023

Mail your completed form and the ticket payment to United Way $100K Payday, P.O. Box 1648, postmarked by Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023

Call (601)-545-7141 by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2023

Buy in person until 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 4, at United Way’s office in Hattiesburg, 210 W. Front St;, Corner Market stores in Hattiesburg and Petal or at one of the following bank branches: Citizens Bank, Community Bank, Grand Bank, Hancock Whitney, or Magnolia State Bank.

The money earned in the raffle will be distributed to several nonprofit organizations and will help people across Lamar, Forrest, Marion and Perry counties in need of economic, educational, mobility, support and healthcare services.

The drawing will be held at 6 p.m., March 16, at Keg & Barrel West in Hattiesburg.

Watch the drawing live on WDAM 7, or listen live on WUSM 88.5-FM to find out who the lucky winner turns out to be.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.