US Forest Service continues prescribed burn in Jones Co.

USDA Forest Service Logo
USDA Forest Service Logo(U.S. Forest Service Facebook Page)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Forest Service is asking drivers to use caution Friday while traveling in the Chickasawhay Ranger District.

The service will be conducting a 1,952-acre prescribed burn in Jones County. These acres are approximately 3 miles northeast of the Ovett community in the Chickasawhay Wildlife Management area. 

Crews will be working along Forest Service Roads 201 and 205. 

The public should use caution in this area today.

