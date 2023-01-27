U.S. Forest Service conducts controlled burns in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forest rangers will conduct prescribed burns in Jones County on Friday, Jan. 27.

The controlled burns will take place over 1,952 acres in the Chickasawhay Wildlife Management Area, around 3 miles northeast of Ovett.

Crews will be working along Forest Service Roads 201 and 205.

Rangers urge the public to use caution in those areas.

