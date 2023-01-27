Secretary of State Watson ponders upcoming elections
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Elections are coming up this year.
Primary elections will be in August, followed the general election in November.
Many state and county offices will be in voters’ hands again.
WDAM 7 spoke with Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson about how he felt regarding the elections ahead.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.