Petal School District holds 2nd highest graduation rate in the state

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District holds the second-highest graduation rate in the state at 98.6%, according to new figures released last week from the Mississippi Department of Education.

The data is based on students who entered ninth grade for the first time during the 2018-19 school year.

Top 11 districts with the highest graduation rates

District Graduation Rate Mississippi School of the Arts 100.0% Mississippi School for Math and Science 100.0% Petal School District 98.6% Okolona Separate School District 97.6% Pearl Public School District 97.3% Hollandale School District 97.1% Kemper County School District 96.4% Choctaw County School District 95.9% Columbia School District 95.9% Union Public School District 95.7% George County School District 95.7%

PSD said 98.6% is a record-breaking rate for the district, which has been rising over the last several years. Petal’s graduation rate among students with disabilities also increased from 84.2% for the 2017-18 cohort to 89.3% for the 2018-19 cohort, placing it 4th in the state.

Petal also placed in the top 10 districts with the lowest dropout rate, at 0.7% compared to the state’s average of 9%.

Top 10 districts with the lowest dropout rates

District Dropout Rates Mississippi School of Arts 0.0% Mississippi School for Math and Science 0.0% Union Public School District 0.0% Holly Springs School District 0.0% Petal School District 0.7% Columbia School District 1.7% Kemper County School District 2.4% Okolona Separate School District 2.4% Pearl Public School District 2.7% Choctaw County School District 2.7%

“I am so Panther Proud of our great faculty, staff and students for achieving our best results yet,” said Dr. Matt Dillon, PSD superintendent of schools. “This is not just a high school recognition, but a districtwide achievement, as it begins at the pre-K level all the way up.

Our faculty, staff and leadership work extremely hard to provide high-quality educational opportunities for our students and to keep them engaged, and their hard work continues to pay off.”

MDE’s latest numbers mark a continuing positive trend for Mississippi’s students, reflecting the highest statewide graduation rate of 88.9%.

