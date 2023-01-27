Petal School District holds 2nd highest graduation rate in the state
News release from the Petal School District Public Informaiton Office
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District holds the second-highest graduation rate in the state at 98.6%, according to new figures released last week from the Mississippi Department of Education.
The data is based on students who entered ninth grade for the first time during the 2018-19 school year.
Top 11 districts with the highest graduation rates
|District
|Graduation Rate
|Mississippi School of the Arts
|100.0%
|Mississippi School for Math and Science
|100.0%
|Petal School District
|98.6%
|Okolona Separate School District
|97.6%
|Pearl Public School District
|97.3%
|Hollandale School District
|97.1%
|Kemper County School District
|96.4%
|Choctaw County School District
|95.9%
|Columbia School District
|95.9%
|Union Public School District
|95.7%
|George County School District
|95.7%
PSD said 98.6% is a record-breaking rate for the district, which has been rising over the last several years. Petal’s graduation rate among students with disabilities also increased from 84.2% for the 2017-18 cohort to 89.3% for the 2018-19 cohort, placing it 4th in the state.
Petal also placed in the top 10 districts with the lowest dropout rate, at 0.7% compared to the state’s average of 9%.
Top 10 districts with the lowest dropout rates
|District
|Dropout Rates
|Mississippi School of Arts
|0.0%
|Mississippi School for Math and Science
|0.0%
|Union Public School District
|0.0%
|Holly Springs School District
|0.0%
|Petal School District
|0.7%
|Columbia School District
|1.7%
|Kemper County School District
|2.4%
|Okolona Separate School District
|2.4%
|Pearl Public School District
|2.7%
|Choctaw County School District
|2.7%
“I am so Panther Proud of our great faculty, staff and students for achieving our best results yet,” said Dr. Matt Dillon, PSD superintendent of schools. “This is not just a high school recognition, but a districtwide achievement, as it begins at the pre-K level all the way up.
Our faculty, staff and leadership work extremely hard to provide high-quality educational opportunities for our students and to keep them engaged, and their hard work continues to pay off.”
MDE’s latest numbers mark a continuing positive trend for Mississippi’s students, reflecting the highest statewide graduation rate of 88.9%.
