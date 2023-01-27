Win Stuff
Petal School District holds 2nd highest graduation rate in the state

98.6% is a record-breaking rate for the district, which has been rising over the last several years.
98.6% is a record-breaking rate for the district, which has been rising over the last several years.(Petal School District)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
News release from the Petal School District Public Informaiton Office

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District holds the second-highest graduation rate in the state at 98.6%, according to new figures released last week from the Mississippi Department of Education.

MDE: District Graduation and Dropout Rates for the 2023 Accountability System

The data is based on students who entered ninth grade for the first time during the 2018-19 school year.

Top 11 districts with the highest graduation rates

DistrictGraduation Rate
Mississippi School of the Arts100.0%
Mississippi School for Math and Science100.0%
Petal School District98.6%
Okolona Separate School District97.6%
Pearl Public School District97.3%
Hollandale School District97.1%
Kemper County School District96.4%
Choctaw County School District95.9%
Columbia School District95.9%
Union Public School District95.7%
George County School District95.7%

PSD said 98.6% is a record-breaking rate for the district, which has been rising over the last several years. Petal’s graduation rate among students with disabilities also increased from 84.2% for the 2017-18 cohort to 89.3% for the 2018-19 cohort, placing it 4th in the state.

Petal also placed in the top 10 districts with the lowest dropout rate, at 0.7% compared to the state’s average of 9%.

Top 10 districts with the lowest dropout rates

DistrictDropout Rates
Mississippi School of Arts0.0%
Mississippi School for Math and Science0.0%
Union Public School District0.0%
Holly Springs School District0.0%
Petal School District0.7%
Columbia School District1.7%
Kemper County School District2.4%
Okolona Separate School District2.4%
Pearl Public School District2.7%
Choctaw County School District2.7%

“I am so Panther Proud of our great faculty, staff and students for achieving our best results yet,” said Dr. Matt Dillon, PSD superintendent of schools. “This is not just a high school recognition, but a districtwide achievement, as it begins at the pre-K level all the way up.

Our faculty, staff and leadership work extremely hard to provide high-quality educational opportunities for our students and to keep them engaged, and their hard work continues to pay off.”

MDE’s latest numbers mark a continuing positive trend for Mississippi’s students, reflecting the highest statewide graduation rate of 88.9%.

