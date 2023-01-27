Laurel man claims he was battered by Jones Co. sheriff in federal civil complaint

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin is accused of battering a man in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel on New Year’s Day according to a federal civil lawsuit.

The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi on Jan. 9, against John Doe Law Enforcement Officer, whom the plaintiff claims identified himself as the sheriff of Jones County.

According to the complaint document, Dotson was called over by the defendant, who was not in uniform at the time. The lawsuit claims the defendant then grabbed the plaintiff to prevent him from moving away.

The defendant, who was described in the lawsuit as being larger than the plaintiff, then allegedly battered Dotson, throwing him against a vehicle unknown to the plaintiff.

According to the civil lawsuit, a woman, who was believed to be the defendant’s wife, also allegedly recorded the incident on her phone. She is also accused of yelling at the plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims the plaintiff suffered injuries from the batter. This includes physical injuries to the hand, back, neck, chest and head.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, all news media inquiries on this topic are directed to Will Allen with Allen & Allen Law Firm, who will be representing Berlin.

WDAM 7 reached out to Allen and spoke to him on the phone, and Allen said no comment.

WDAM 7 reached out to the plaintiff’s attorney, Matthew Lawrence, for comment, and he provided the statement as follows:

“My aim when I moved back to Mississippi in 2019 was to take on issues for underserved people just like in this case. Monterian Dotson was mistreated by a bully, as clearly seen in the video from Lowe’s surveillance. The Sheriff initiated the entire situation. I find it telling that Sheriff Berlin has so far refused to turn over the cell phone video his wife has that shows at least part of the incident. It seems to me that Jones County would prefer to keep it suppressed, but I am not going speculate further.”

According to court documents, Dotson’s attorney also filed two notices for subpoenas for Lowe’s Home Centers, LLC, on Jan. 11, and Joynn Berlin, on Jan. 17, for any video or audio recordings of the Lowe’s parking lot in Laurel at the time of the alleged incident.

This is a civil lawsuit, and no known criminal charges have been filed at this time.

According to the United States Court website, a federal civil case involves a legal dispute between two or more parties. A civil action begins when a party to a dispute files a complaint and pays a filing fee required by statute.

WDAM 7 is dedicated to fair and balanced reporting. Early this week, a rough draft version of an article about the lawsuit was unintentionally published. It was marked “Do Not Publish,” as a note for copy editors.

