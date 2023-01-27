Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Laurel High School hosts career fair

Laurel High hosts job fair
By Trey Howard
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel High School students got a chance Thursday to explore potential jobs at a career fair.

Representatives from local businesses to government agencies were in attendance to present students with different career paths after graduation.

Thursday’s was the first career fair sponsored by the Jones County Economic Development Authority, and its career coach said this was an opportunity for students to take a serious look at their future.

“I just want to be as real as possible,” Chataura Sanders said. “And that’s why these industries and business are here today to show them that, ‘Hey, if you want to work for Mississippi Power, this is what we do’ PG Technologies have different requirements. If you want to be a nurse, what do you need to do? How can you start being a nurse now? Are you good in science and math? How are your grades?

“So, I’ve asked everybody here (Thursday) to just be real.”

Sanders says she plans to make this an annual event and even give students hands-on experience by taking trips to several businesses.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HB 364 is one of 14 bills facing the Drug Policy Committee since the new year.
Kratom supporters speak out on HB 364
The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
Family of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson relieved her suspected killer is behind bars
Family of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson relieved her suspected killer is behind bars
April Parker, 21, of Laurel.
Jones Co. mom arrested after she, two-year-old test positive for meth, amphetamine
The men were booked into the Covington County Jail.
4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances

Latest News

Laurel High hosts career fair
Laurel High hosts job fair
Two people are believed to have spray-painted multiple sections of walls in the 200 block of...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: HPD seeking 2 suspects in vandalism case
(L) Jerrell Powe | (R) Gavin Bates
Attorneys speak on Jerrell Powe kidnapping case
Carey christens 'Student Success Center'
Carey christens 'Student Success Center'