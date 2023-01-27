Laurel High School hosts career fair

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel High School students got a chance Thursday to explore potential jobs at a career fair.

Representatives from local businesses to government agencies were in attendance to present students with different career paths after graduation.

Thursday’s was the first career fair sponsored by the Jones County Economic Development Authority, and its career coach said this was an opportunity for students to take a serious look at their future.

“I just want to be as real as possible,” Chataura Sanders said. “And that’s why these industries and business are here today to show them that, ‘Hey, if you want to work for Mississippi Power, this is what we do’ PG Technologies have different requirements. If you want to be a nurse, what do you need to do? How can you start being a nurse now? Are you good in science and math? How are your grades?

“So, I’ve asked everybody here (Thursday) to just be real.”

Sanders says she plans to make this an annual event and even give students hands-on experience by taking trips to several businesses.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.