Jackson State president receives vote of no confidence by Faculty Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University Faculty Senate Executive Committee and the Faculty Senate are “no longer confident” in the leadership of JSU President Thomas K. Hudson.

The other Jackson State faculty also handed the vote of no confidence are: Vice President of Research and Economic Development Dr. Joseph Whitaker, Vice-President of Facilities and Operations Michael Bolden, Executive Director of Human Resources Robin Pack and Associate Provost Dr. Brandi Newkirk-Turner.

The vote of no confidence was affirmed by the Faculty Senate on January 26.

“We understand that a vote of ‘no confidence’ does not, itself, remove a person from their position, however, it delivers a clear and strong message to the Board of Trustees... that there are serious issues regarding effective leadership at Jackson State University,” the resolution states.

In the resolution, the Senate notes it has raised “significant concerns for months regarding the administration taking reasonable steps to provide a healthy, safe, and secure environment for all members of the campus community.”

The Senate alleges that homeless individuals inhabit campus buildings and harass faculty and students, and that the campus is not being properly maintained. They also allege a lack of transparency from the leadership.

Hudson was named as the 12th president of Jackson State in November of 2020. This after his predecessor, William Bynum, was among 17 others arrested in a prostitution sting.

