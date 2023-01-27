Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jackson State president receives vote of no confidence by Faculty Senate

Jackson State president given vote of no confidence by Faculty Senate
Jackson State president given vote of no confidence by Faculty Senate(Jackson State University)
By C.J. LeMaster and WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University Faculty Senate Executive Committee and the Faculty Senate are “no longer confident” in the leadership of JSU President Thomas K. Hudson.

The other Jackson State faculty also handed the vote of no confidence are: Vice President of Research and Economic Development Dr. Joseph Whitaker, Vice-President of Facilities and Operations Michael Bolden, Executive Director of Human Resources Robin Pack and Associate Provost Dr. Brandi Newkirk-Turner.

The vote of no confidence was affirmed by the Faculty Senate on January 26.

“We understand that a vote of ‘no confidence’ does not, itself, remove a person from their position, however, it delivers a clear and strong message to the Board of Trustees... that there are serious issues regarding effective leadership at Jackson State University,” the resolution states.

In the resolution, the Senate notes it has raised “significant concerns for months regarding the administration taking reasonable steps to provide a healthy, safe, and secure environment for all members of the campus community.”

The Senate alleges that homeless individuals inhabit campus buildings and harass faculty and students, and that the campus is not being properly maintained. They also allege a lack of transparency from the leadership.

Hudson was named as the 12th president of Jackson State in November of 2020. This after his predecessor, William Bynum, was among 17 others arrested in a prostitution sting.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), HPD, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,...
Hattiesburg ‘Candy Shop’ locations searched by FBI, DEA
April Parker, 21, of Laurel.
Jones Co. mom arrested after she, two-year-old test positive for meth, amphetamine
The owner of Green Therapy said he could be open as soon as Friday.
A look inside one of the 1st Pine Belt dispensaries
The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
250 different families received free groceries from the church.
Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries

Latest News

North Coolidge Avenue in Gonzales
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion; suspects identified
Former Vicksburg officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
-
Laurel Arts League opens scholarship applications for area students
(Source: WECT)
U.S. Forest Service conducts controlled burns in Jones Co.