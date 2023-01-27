Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

How consistency helped one Hattiesburg man exceed his fitness goal

Determination, sweat and heavy lifting are all part of Bo Kilsby’s everyday life now after...
Determination, sweat and heavy lifting are all part of Bo Kilsby’s everyday life now after shedding hundreds of pounds.(wdam)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Determination, sweat, and heavy lifting are all part of Bo Kilsby’s everyday life now.

“There are no shortcuts,” Kilsby said. “There’s no easy way to lose weight.”

This was the mindset after realizing his health was at stake…weighing nearly 400 pounds in 2019.

" I was morbidly obese,” said Kilsby. “I had a BMI which is a body mass index of 50. I was pre-diabetic. All kinds of health-related conditions have since gone with the weight.”

Kilsby made a life-changing decision, losing hundreds of pounds with no thought of looking back.

“So, I decided to have bariatric surgery and since then I’ve lost about 140 pounds and I’ve been in the gym six days a week.”

Kilsby said about 80 percent of his stomach was removed, which is standard for this procedure.

“It’s a vertical sleeve gastrectomy,” Kilsby said. “It’s actually done laparoscopically, and they remove about 80 percent of your stomach and make your stomach smaller.”

However, it wasn’t the surgery alone.

Determination, sweat, and heavy lifting are all part of Bo Kilsby’s everyday life now.
Determination, sweat, and heavy lifting are all part of Bo Kilsby’s everyday life now.(wdam)

“It helps you get where you need to go but you still have to put in the work,” said Kilsby. “You still have to diet and exercise to be successful.”

After taking a few weeks to heal from the surgery, Kilsby adopted a fitness routine and that’s when he said he saw a change.

So many may ask, what’s the secret to keeping the pounds off?

Revolution Fitness owner Amanda Micka said she not only admires Kilsby’s transformation, but also his drive to not give up.

“Be consistent,” Micka said. “That’s the key to any success in the gym or fitness journey is being consistent.”

Micka, said she and her husband see the most foot traffic and new memberships during this time of year.

However, Micka said both tend to drop because people set unrealistic goals.

“That just sets yourself up for failure,” Micka said. “You know if you’re not a morning person or if I want to lose five pounds in the first week or whatever. Or doing like a crash diet that they can’t stick to.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HB 364 is one of 14 bills facing the Drug Policy Committee since the new year.
Kratom supporters speak out on HB 364
The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
April Parker, 21, of Laurel.
Jones Co. mom arrested after she, two-year-old test positive for meth, amphetamine
Family of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson relieved her suspected killer is behind bars
Family of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson relieved her suspected killer is behind bars
Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), HPD, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,...
Hattiesburg ‘Candy Shop’ locations searched by FBI, DEA

Latest News

Lightning
1 lightning strike in Petal caused damage to several homes
Legal folks: It could take months to sift the evidence in the Powe kidnapping case
Legal folks: It could take months to sift the evidence in the Powe kidnapping case
Laurel High hosts career fair
Laurel High School hosts career fair
Laurel High hosts career fair
Laurel High hosts job fair