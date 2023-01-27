FCSO: Tools found inside stolen SUV in Hattiesburg

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported it found $10K worth of tools inside an SUV that was reported stolen. However, the owner of the SUV said the tools were not his.

FCSO said it received the report of a stolen vehicle from a Forrest County resident in mid-November.

The vehicle was later found in Hattiesburg with the tools inside. Investigators had no suspect/suspects in the case.

Following a three-month investigation, FCSO discovered the tools had been stolen inside the city.

The evidence was returned to Hattiesburg authorities for their investigation.

