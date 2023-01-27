Win Stuff
FCSO: Tools found inside stolen SUV in Hattiesburg

Stolen tools in SUV that were recovered and returned.
Stolen tools in SUV that were recovered and returned.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported it found $10K worth of tools inside an SUV that was reported stolen. However, the owner of the SUV said the tools were not his.

FCSO said it received the report of a stolen vehicle from a Forrest County resident in mid-November.

The vehicle was later found in Hattiesburg with the tools inside. Investigators had no suspect/suspects in the case.

Following a three-month investigation, FCSO discovered the tools had been stolen inside the city.

The evidence was returned to Hattiesburg authorities for their investigation.

