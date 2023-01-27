Clouds will move it in on Saturday, but your Sunday looks like a washout.

This evening with will be clear and cold as temperatures fall into the upper 30s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 30s.

Clouds will move in tomorrow in advance of our next system. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be wet and rainy with all day showers on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Monday & Tuesday will be cloudy with a few stray showers. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Showers and Thunderstorms will move in for the middle of next week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.