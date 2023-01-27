CAUGHT ON CAMERA: HPD seeking 2 suspects in vandalism case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two people wanted for vandalizing property.

According to a video uploaded to HPD’s Facebook page, two people are seen who are believed to have spray-painted multiple sections of walls in the 200 block of Forrest Street on Monday, Jan. 23.

If you can identify the two people, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP (7867).

