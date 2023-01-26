Win Stuff
WCU cuts ribbon in new Student Success Center

A grant from Mississippi Power helped support the Student Success Center.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University has a new one-stop shop for students who need information about housing, tutoring, campus activities, student assistance and disability services.

It’s all at the Student Success Center. It’s on the third floor of the King Student Center.

A ribbon was cut to officially open that office Thursday morning.

The SSC will also feature academic and career coaching.

WCU has also opened a new Student Counseling Center, which will provide mental health services. It’s also located on the third floor of the King Student Center.

A grant from Mississippi Power helped support the Student Success Center.

