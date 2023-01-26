WCU cuts ribbon in new Student Success Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University has a new one-stop shop for students who need information about housing, tutoring, campus activities, student assistance and disability services.

It’s all at the Student Success Center. It’s on the third floor of the King Student Center.

A ribbon was cut to officially open that office Thursday morning.

The SSC will also feature academic and career coaching.

WCU has also opened a new Student Counseling Center, which will provide mental health services. It’s also located on the third floor of the King Student Center.

A grant from Mississippi Power helped support the Student Success Center.

