Wanted Hattiesburg man turns self in

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted in connection to an overnight home invasion has turned himself in to authorities.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, James Powe, 47, turned himself in to the police on Wednesday.

Powe was formally charged with one count of home invasion, and he was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

HPD said an initial investigation reported Powe kicking in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence and threatening two individuals with a weapon. After throwing a chair inside the residence, Powe left

One individual reportedly sustained minor injuries, but both individuals declined medical attention, according to HPD.

