Sumrall history teacher named January’s ‘Golden Apple Award’ winner

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - January’s “Golden Apple Award” winner teaches U.S. History at Sumrall High School.

She’s Malisha Siders, and she’s been in education for 20 years.

She was presented the award as she taught class Tuesday morning.

“I am very honored and very surprised at the award,” Siders said.

“I have some excellent colleagues and we know that there are great educators out there, so I feel very privileged and very honored to receive this.”

“I have great, great students, they make my job easy and I’m just very blessed to be in Lamar County and very blessed to be at Sumrall High School,” Siders added.

Brette Loftin, a junior at Sumrall High School and one of Siders’ students last semester, nominated her for the award.

“She always makes you feel included in the class, and she’s always making sure that you understand stuff and she’ll stay after class, she’ll come before class,” Loftin said.

The principal of Sumrall High School is Matt Thomas.

“The kids love her because, like Brette said, she’s sweet and wonderful and open and caring,” Thomas said. “Her teacher peers respect her because she’s just so darned good at what she does.”

Siders also teaches a course in dual-enrollment psychology.

