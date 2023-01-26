PRCC food truck began serving Forrest County campus this week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at the Forrest County campus of Pearl River Community College are enjoying a new option when it comes to catching a quick bite between classes.

A new food truck operated by PRCC and Aladdin Campus Dining has begun serving hamburgers, tacos, chicken tenders and Philly cheese steaks on that campus.

The new service will be offered three days a week during lunch, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The truck also eventually will include PRCC’s Hancock County campus in its rounds

