Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

PRCC food truck began serving Forrest County campus this week

The Pearl River Community College food truck began serving the Forrest County campus this week.
The Pearl River Community College food truck began serving the Forrest County campus this week.(Charles Herrington/WDAM 7)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at the Forrest County campus of Pearl River Community College are enjoying a new option when it comes to catching a quick bite between classes.

A new food truck operated by PRCC and Aladdin Campus Dining has begun serving hamburgers, tacos, chicken tenders and Philly cheese steaks on that campus.

The new service will be offered three days a week during lunch, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The truck also eventually will include PRCC’s Hancock County campus in its rounds

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HB 364 is one of 14 bills facing the Drug Policy Committee since the new year.
Kratom supporters speak out on HB 364
The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
Family of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson relieved her suspected killer is behind bars
Family of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson relieved her suspected killer is behind bars
The men were booked into the Covington County Jail.
4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances
Officers with the Ridgeland Police Department arrested Powe (left) and the grower, Gavin Bates...
‘He’s too good at lying not to do it’: Alleged conman claims former NFL defensive lineman and ‘gentle giant’ used ‘brute strength’ in kidnapping

Latest News

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), HPD, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,...
Hattiesburg ‘Candy Shop’ locations searched by FBI, DEA
Shane Coats, 33, of Petal, had his arraingment in Forest County Circuit Court Wednesday...
Petal man pleads not guilty to sexual battery charge
A grant from Mississippi Power helped support the Student Success Center.
WCU cuts ribbon in new Student Success Center
Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Director Chris McGee will retire Friday.
Head of Hattiesburg’s Parks & Rec announces retirement