Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Police chief arrested on drug charges involving distribution of cocaine, meth

Authorities say a Pennsylvania police chief has been charged with federal drug crimes and...
Authorities say a Pennsylvania police chief has been charged with federal drug crimes and facing 20 years in prison.(welcomia via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) - A police chief in Pennsylvania has been arrested and charged with violating federal narcotics laws.

According to the Department of Justice, 41-year-old Shawn Denning, the chief of the Greensburg Police Department, is accused of helping distribute narcotics that included cocaine and methamphetamine.

The complaint alleges that Denning facilitated the acquisition of cocaine and methamphetamine multiple times over a 16-month period between June 2021 and October 2022.

The Justice Department reports that the drugs were sourced in California and Arizona with Denning facing six total counts of drug distribution-related charges.

Federal prosecutors said the 41-year-old is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Vasquez Schmitt is prosecuting the case with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is taking up the investigation, according to the Justice Department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HB 364 is one of 14 bills facing the Drug Policy Committee since the new year.
Kratom supporters speak out on HB 364
The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
Family of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson relieved her suspected killer is behind bars
Family of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson relieved her suspected killer is behind bars
The men were booked into the Covington County Jail.
4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances
Officers with the Ridgeland Police Department arrested Powe (left) and the grower, Gavin Bates...
‘He’s too good at lying not to do it’: Alleged conman claims former NFL defensive lineman and ‘gentle giant’ used ‘brute strength’ in kidnapping

Latest News

FILE - A man walks past boxes that were moved out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building,...
Past US presidents, VPs asked to recheck for classified docs
Chipotle is looking to hire 15,000 people in North America ahead of the busy spring season.
Chipotle looks to hire 15,000 amid continuing labor shortage
Alex Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial on two counts of murder. Investigators said his...
1st officer: Alex Murdaugh didn’t cry over dead wife and son
A former employee at the Institute for the Blind and Deaf was charged with having sex with an...
Former employee at Institute for the Deaf and Blind charged with sexual abuse of a student