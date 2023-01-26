Win Stuff
Petal man pleads not guilty to sexual battery charge

Shane Coats, 33, of Petal, had his arraingment in Forest County Circuit Court Wednesday...
Shane Coats, 33, of Petal, had his arraingment in Forest County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office, WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man accused of sexual battery of a minor has pleaded not guilty in Forrest County Circuit Court.

According to 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter, Shane M. Coats, 33, Petal, entered a plea of not guilty before Circuit Court Judge Robert B. Helfrich.

Coats is being held by the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on one count o sexual battery. His bond was set a $100,000, but he has still not bonded out.

Carter said it was mentioned in court that Coats has similar allegations in Jackson County. It is unknown if additional charges may be filed against him in Jackson County Circuit Court.

In May 2022, Coats was arrested by the Petal Police Department.

According to the indictment document filed in Forrest County Circuit Court, Coats is accused of touching a minor in a private area on one or more occasions in 2021. At the time, the victim was reported to be under the age of 14.

The trial is expected to begin on May 3.

