Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mothers of Murdered Sons gather to comfort each other and spread awareness about gun violence

By Patrice Clark
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Women whose sons were victims of gun violence meet in Jackson to offer comfort and pray for peace in the streets.

M.O.M.S., the acronym for Mothers of Murdered Sons Organization, gathered at New Dimensions International Fellowship of Ministries for Wednesday night’s service.

This organization started in 2020 to support women who have lost their sons to gun violence. Today, more than 160 women make up M.O.M.S.

The organization uses billboards to bring awareness to senseless crimes and violence, and they’ve also been pushing for stricter gun laws to make sure these weapons are kept out of the wrong hands.

The non-profit says its mission is to help assist grieving moms and they want them to know they are not alone.

“Young men we want you to know this is not somewhere you want to put your mother. When our sons died, we died. Please, this is not where you want to put your mother. Mothers please we want you to talk to your sons because I promise you, I have 170 women with this support right now and it’s constantly going up. I promise you young men and women this is not somewhere you want to be,” said the founder, Jessica Frazier.

They have also created a special social media page that’s only for grief-stricken mothers to support each other during their tough times.

The donations they collect aid families unable to afford headstones and grief counseling.

WLBT has partnered with Mothers of Murdered Sons for a year-long examination of the impacts of gun violence.

To receive counseling support from M.O.M.S., you can call their hotline at (662) 452-8219.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HB 364 is one of 14 bills facing the Drug Policy Committee since the new year.
Kratom supporters speak out on HB 364
The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
Family of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson relieved her suspected killer is behind bars
Family of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson relieved her suspected killer is behind bars
The men were booked into the Covington County Jail.
4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances
April Parker, 21, of Laurel.
Jones Co. mom arrested after she, two-year-old test positive for meth, amphetamine

Latest News

Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Director Chris McGee will retire Friday.
Head of Hattiesburg’s Parks & Rec announces retirement
PCS announces new head of school
PCS announces new head of school
House Bill 521 would establish the Mississippi Length of Service Award Program for volunteer...
LOSAP bill would create financial benefits program for volunteer firefighters
Volunteer firefighters may get financial boost from Mississippi Legislature
Volunteer firefighters may get financial boost from Mississippi Legislature
250 different families received free groceries from the church.
Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries