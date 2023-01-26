Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls

Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls(Glenda J. Wood Johnston/Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was allegedly killed by a 15-year-old who a judge described as “one of the most dangerous” suspects he had ever seen was the father of two girls and an “avid hunter,” says his family.

William Douglas Wood was killed on January 16 after being shot multiple times. The teen charged with his murder, Montravious Baker, allegedly bragged about killing a “white guy coming out of the woods.”

Baker is also charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson.

In a statement provided to WLBT by Wood’s family, they called the father of two a hard worker who loved his family and the outdoors.

“Words cannot express the pain and anguish our family and friends have endured since his murder,” the statement, which was provided by Wood’s sister, Glenda Wood Johnston, read. “The accused’(s) decision to take the life of a human being with no regard for the effects it may have on others is unimaginable.”

Baker was arrested over the weekend, with his charges including capital murder, murder, six charges of armed robbery of a business and three charges of armed carjacking.

Municipal Court Judge Jeff Reynolds said of the teenager, “You are only 15 years old, but you are one of the most dangerous defendants I’ve had since I’ve started doing this...”

The family of Wood has asked for the “maximum penalty” to be given to Baker for his alleged crimes, while also sending their condolences to the family of Sha’Maya Anderson.

A portion of the family’s statement can be read below:

On January 16, 2023, William Douglas Wood was murdered. He was doing something he loved to do and was violently taken from us for no good reason. Words cannot express the pain and anguish our family and friends have endured since his murder. The accused’(s) decision to take the life of a human being with no regard for the effects it may have on others is unimaginable. The loss of our son, brother, father and uncle as well as friend is beyond words.

The laughter, hugs, guidance/advice, sense of security and opportunities to say, “I love you” are forever gone. Our family is forever “broken.” Doug was the youngest child of three and the only boy. He left behind a brokenhearted father, two sisters, two young girls that will forever miss their daddy, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family that are having to learn to cope with the loss.

When Doug loved, he loved hard. He was a very hard worker and could do just about anything he set his mind to. He was good at anything from working on cars, to building things from wood. He worked hard in order to provide for his two baby girls.

He loved to joke around with people and got along with just about anyone but was also hardheaded and stubborn. He would help anyone that needed it most of the time without even being asked. Doug absolutely loved his family. He also loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), HPD, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,...
Hattiesburg ‘Candy Shop’ locations searched by FBI, DEA
April Parker, 21, of Laurel.
Jones Co. mom arrested after she, two-year-old test positive for meth, amphetamine
The owner of Green Therapy said he could be open as soon as Friday.
A look inside one of the 1st Pine Belt dispensaries
250 different families received free groceries from the church.
Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries
The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation

Latest News

North Coolidge Avenue in Gonzales
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion ends with 8 in custody
A former Ole Miss player and an alleged accomplice given $100,000 bonds following kidnapping...
Attorneys speak on Jerrell Powe kidnapping case
Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), HPD, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,...
Hattiesburg ‘Candy Shop’ locations searched by FBI, DEA
Shane Coats, 33, of Petal, had his arraingment in Forest County Circuit Court Wednesday...
Petal man pleads not guilty to sexual battery charge