Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was allegedly killed by a 15-year-old who a judge described as “one of the most dangerous” suspects he had ever seen was the father of two girls and an “avid hunter,” says his family.

William Douglas Wood was killed on January 16 after being shot multiple times. The teen charged with his murder, Montravious Baker, allegedly bragged about killing a “white guy coming out of the woods.”

Baker is also charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson.

In a statement provided to WLBT by Wood’s family, they called the father of two a hard worker who loved his family and the outdoors.

“Words cannot express the pain and anguish our family and friends have endured since his murder,” the statement, which was provided by Wood’s sister, Glenda Wood Johnston, read. “The accused’(s) decision to take the life of a human being with no regard for the effects it may have on others is unimaginable.”

Baker was arrested over the weekend, with his charges including capital murder, murder, six charges of armed robbery of a business and three charges of armed carjacking.

Municipal Court Judge Jeff Reynolds said of the teenager, “You are only 15 years old, but you are one of the most dangerous defendants I’ve had since I’ve started doing this...”

The family of Wood has asked for the “maximum penalty” to be given to Baker for his alleged crimes, while also sending their condolences to the family of Sha’Maya Anderson.

A portion of the family’s statement can be read below:

On January 16, 2023, William Douglas Wood was murdered. He was doing something he loved to do and was violently taken from us for no good reason. Words cannot express the pain and anguish our family and friends have endured since his murder. The accused’(s) decision to take the life of a human being with no regard for the effects it may have on others is unimaginable. The loss of our son, brother, father and uncle as well as friend is beyond words.

The laughter, hugs, guidance/advice, sense of security and opportunities to say, “I love you” are forever gone. Our family is forever “broken.” Doug was the youngest child of three and the only boy. He left behind a brokenhearted father, two sisters, two young girls that will forever miss their daddy, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family that are having to learn to cope with the loss.

When Doug loved, he loved hard. He was a very hard worker and could do just about anything he set his mind to. He was good at anything from working on cars, to building things from wood. He worked hard in order to provide for his two baby girls.

He loved to joke around with people and got along with just about anyone but was also hardheaded and stubborn. He would help anyone that needed it most of the time without even being asked. Doug absolutely loved his family. He also loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.