A look inside one of the 1st Pine Belt dispensaries

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Medical marijuana is in the Magnolia State!

The dispensaries in the Pine Belt have yet to open, so we took a tour of a dispensary so patients know what to expect when they make their first visit.

The process begins as soon as someone walks through the door.

“We have a little waiting area here,” said Carter Lack, owner of Green Therapy. “Bring your medical marijuana card and your drivers license.

“We will check you in here, check your card and make sure you are a valid card holder.”

Once a medical card is proven to be valid, that person can make his/her way to the room with the product for sale.

At Green Therapy, the glass containers straight ahead will have marijuana products stored inside, with customer service representatives who can help.

Against the walls will be non-cannabis products that could aid in smoking, such as rolling papers.

After choosing a product, someone will help make the transaction quick and easy for a customer.

Lack says the wait in the Pine Belt is almost over.

“I’ve been talking with my supplier and it looks like we could be open as early as Friday or maybe even next week, depending on when we receive our product,” said Lack.

Dispensaries will start with flower, also known as bud, to start, but it could be multiple weeks before stores see products like edibles.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.