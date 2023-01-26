Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in Jones County are being fed spiritually and physically, thanks to a local church.

Bethlehem Community Church in Laurel is wrapping up the final day of its two-night ‘Convoy of Hope’ event.

During the Convoy of Hope, any family who attends service either of the two nights will receive $200 of groceries free from the church.

This event had special guests for the service, including Christian music artist Natasha Owens as the worship leader.

“We want to strive to make sure we’re making an impact in our community, not just in the building or performing or doing events,” said senior pastor Jamie Altman. “No, no. We want to give back and be the Light of Christ to all those in our area. We’re doing the best we can with that.”

Over a two day span, the church gave away more than $50,000 in groceries.

