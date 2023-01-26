Jones Co. mom arrested after she, two-year-old test positive for meth, amphetamine

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County mother has been arrested after she and her two-year-old son tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, April Parker, 21, of Laurel, was charged with one count of felonious child abuse. He has been booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

“We received a Child Protective Services referral on the allegation of illegal narcotics usage with the potential for exposure to April Parker’s young son following drug testing,” said JCSD Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter. “Based on the evidence received, JCSD arrested April Parker on a charge of felonious child abuse.”

Parker is being held pending her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

CPS is handling all aspects regarding the safety of her young son.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.