House numbers should be visible in case of emergency

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - When emergency services respond to calls, they must be able to find the exact location.

“There are some calls, such as major trauma, stroke or heart attacks that do need a really rapid response,” said Chuck Carter, chief executive officer of AAA Ambulance Services.

Emergency services have the capability to respond to call in a matter of minutes, but if house numbers aren’t visible from the road, it could cause a delay in the arrival time.

“First one there, being able to cut out a couple of seconds of having to turn around because they pass the address, not knowing,” said Sgt. J.D. Carter, Jones County Sherriff’s Department deputy.

Each emergency service vehicle is equipped with a GPS system, but sometimes those systems only get them to the right street.

From there, units are on their own.

AAA has multiple ways for dispatch to locate a caller from its facility.

Three 3 mapping systems gives AAA the ability to track its ambulances and ping cell phones of callers.

AAA also has a 911 mapping system, a Computer-Aided-Dispatch system and “smart” 911 mapping system. The smart system can send text messages out to callers if they are in a dangerous situation.

AAA also makes sure to ask callers to repeat their address and phone number and ask if their home is a trailer, house or apartment.

Their workers are also certified to give simple medical instructions over the phone.

However, it all starts with an address.

“When it comes down to the boots on the ground, and then the wheels on the road, it’s imperative that the ambulance crews the police department, the fire department, can see that house number as they approach it,” Carter said.

“The house number needs to be visible from the street wherever it’s located, a minimum of four inches tall and possibly a contrasting color compared to what the house of the background is.”

Home owners might want to check to see if their county has any ordinances pertaining to house numbers and where they should be placed.

