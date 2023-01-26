Win Stuff
Frosty start to Friday, but rain will move in later this weekend.

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 1/26
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening with will be clear and cold as temperatures fall into the upper 30s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 30s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs topping out in the upper 50s.

Clouds will move in on Saturday in advance of our next system. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be wet and rainy with all day showers on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Monday & Tuesday will be cloudy with a few stray showers. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Showers and Thunderstorms will move in for the middle of next week.

