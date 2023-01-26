Forrest General’s Spirit Girls gearing up for 5th annual Prom-A- Palooza

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With prom season right around the corner, the Forrest General Spirit Girls are gearing up for the fifth annual Prom-A -Palooza dress collection.

Currently, donations of prom dresses and formal shoes of all sizes are being accepted, with greater need in the 00, 0, 2 and 18+ sizes. Participants can drop off donations at the Forrest General Support Services Building, 125 S. 28th Ave.

Spirit Girls coordinator Macy Knight says the idea of Prom-A -Palooza is to give area high school girls an opportunity to rent the prom dress of their dreams.

“We are taking any type of prom dress donation,” Knight said. “We prefer our long dresses just because we see that’s what’s rented out the most. Girls can come in and pick out beautiful dresses for only $12.

“Prom is such an expense, so if we can alleviate that cost for some of the families or for some of the girls, we are happy to do that.”

Donations will be accepted until Feb. 10 and the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Sunday, March 5, at Bliss Bridal in downtown Hattiesburg.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.