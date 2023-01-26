Former JSU defensive back signs to play professional football in Canada

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson State football player is headed to Canada to continue his professional football career.

Al Young, a 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship-winning defensive back for the Tigers, posted on his Instagram account Wednesday night that he signed a deal with Canada’s capital city football team, the Ottawa RedBlacks for their upcoming season.

The RedBlacks compete in the Canadian Football League, the highest level of competition in Canadian football.

Before his stop in the CFL, Young was a member of the NFL’s New York Giants as an undrafted free agent.

While at Jackson State, Young recorded 23 tackles and 2 interceptions for the Tigers in their 2021 campaign. He also tallied 11 pass breakups while in Jackson.

