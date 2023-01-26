Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Former JSU defensive back signs to play professional football in Canada

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson State football player is headed to Canada to continue his professional football career.

Al Young, a 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship-winning defensive back for the Tigers, posted on his Instagram account Wednesday night that he signed a deal with Canada’s capital city football team, the Ottawa RedBlacks for their upcoming season.

The RedBlacks compete in the Canadian Football League, the highest level of competition in Canadian football.

Before his stop in the CFL, Young was a member of the NFL’s New York Giants as an undrafted free agent.

While at Jackson State, Young recorded 23 tackles and 2 interceptions for the Tigers in their 2021 campaign. He also tallied 11 pass breakups while in Jackson.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HB 364 is one of 14 bills facing the Drug Policy Committee since the new year.
Kratom supporters speak out on HB 364
The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
Family of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson relieved her suspected killer is behind bars
Family of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson relieved her suspected killer is behind bars
The men were booked into the Covington County Jail.
4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances
April Parker, 21, of Laurel.
Jones Co. mom arrested after she, two-year-old test positive for meth, amphetamine

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU accidentally overpaid Brian Kelly $1M, audit shows
Neftali Alvarez
Southern Miss happy to have Neftali Alvarez back in the fold
Neftali Alvarez
Southern Miss happy to have Neftali Alvarez back in the fold
FILE - Then-Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas (0) smiles after catching a pass for a...
Georgia football transfer Thomas arrested on felony charge