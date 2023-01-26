Emmy-winning podcast ‘Chasing Evil’ covers the case of Jacob Scott

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A new podcast is highlighting a disturbing child sex abuse case in South Mississippi.

Jacob Scott is serving 85 years in prison for impregnating his stepdaughter before faking his own death and ending up on the U.S. Marshals Most Wanted list.

Now, his ex-wife Jaime is speaking out in hopes that her story might prevent this nightmare from happening to another family.

“We had been married 10 years,” she said. “I thought that [Scott] was just being sexually abusive to me. I never thought it would be one of my children... As I look back, he was just a friendly guy, My kids loved him. But after it happened, I started thinking back, and now I do see red flags.”

Jaime’s story is the focus of the latest episode of a podcast called “Chasing Evil,” hosted by Chris Godsick.

“I mean, it’s so dramatic and so tragic that I thought it absolutely deserved to have an episode,” he said.

Godsick is an Emmy-winning producer. He’s at the helm of the project, digging into cases involving U.S. Marshals.

“Whenever the producer of ‘Chasing Evil’ reached out to us about featuring this case, I thought it was a great idea, because a lot of times, the community doesn’t know what’s involved in these types of cases,” said Jeremy Stilwell, who represents the federal agency.

Stilwell is the senior inspector for the U.S. Marshals’ Gulf Coast Regional Task Force. When Scott disappeared, it was his mission to bring him to justice.

“[Scott] launched a boat of the coast of Alabama, faked his suicide,” Stilwell explained. “Right from the beginning, we believed it wasn’t a real suicide. [The Marshals] got involved, started looking, announced him as a U.S. Marshals Top 15 case, and then we were able to locate him in Oklahoma.”

After Scott’s sentencing, the Marshals helped Godsick get in touch with Jaime.

“That’s really what I thought, for me, differentiated this podcast from other manhunts that I’ve done, is the participation of Jacob’s ex-wife and the victim’s mother,” Godsick said. “It could not be any harder for her to come on the podcast to share her story, and she wanted to share it because she doesn’t want anyone else to go through what she went through, and so, we talk about the red flags.”

“[Scott] was very manipulative and abusive, physically and mentally,” Jaime said. “He started getting closer with [my daughter] and getting along with her more. At the time, I thought, maybe he’s just calming down. He wasn’t being so aggressive with me. He changed the way he was acting. Things changed, the way he was acting toward her. He started being closer to her and taking her to do things.”

The startling description of the evil that Scott inflicted on Jaime and her children can be hard to stomach, but its message is important.

“[The case] is so dramatic and so tragic that I thought it absolutely deserved to have an episode,” Godsick said. “[Jaime] started a relationship with someone who she thought would be a fantastic addition to her home. She brought someone into her home with her three kids. And so the guilt that weighs on her and the fact that she still came on [the podcast] and said -- look, I don’t want this to happen to anyone else and this is what happened to me.”

You can listen to the podcast on Apple, Spotify or Amazon Music. You can also visit the podcast’s website at chasingevilpodcast.com.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.