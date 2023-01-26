DO NOT PUBLISH: Laurel man claims he was battered by Jones Co. sheriff in Lowe’s parking lot; federal complaint filed

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin is accused of battering a man in a Lowe’s Home Improvement Center parking lot in Laurel on New Year’s Day according to a federal suit.

The plaintiff, Monterian Dotson, of Laurel, filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi on Jan. 9 against John Doe Law Enforcement Officer, who he claimed identified himself as the sheriff of Jones County.

Complaint by Allen Brewer on Scribd

The document states that on New Year’s Day, around 4:30 p.m., the defendant, who was not in uniform at the time, instructed Dotson to walk towards him. The defendant then purportedly grabbed the plaintiff to prevent him from moving away.

The defendant, who was described as being larger than the plaintiff, then battered Dotson, throwing him repeatedly on and against an unknown vehicle.

A woman, who was believed to be the defendant’s wife, allegedly videoed the incident on her phone and yelled at the plaintiff.

Dotson claimed he suffered injuries from the battery. This includes physical injuries to his hand, back of the neck, chest and head. The plaintiff also claimed to have suffered emotional and psychological injuries.

The total amount of damages was not yet known by Dotson at the time of the filing as he was still being treated for his injuries, according to the document.

Dotson claimed he acted without aggression to the defendant, and he was not in violation of any local or state laws at the time of the incident. He also claimed the defendant used his authority as a law enforcement officer to belittle, abuse, harass and batter him.

Dotson’s attorney, Matthew Lawrence, also filed a notice to subpoena Lowe’s Home Center, LLC, on Jan. 11, and Jolynn Berlin, the wife of Joe Berlin, on Jan. 17, for video and audio recordings of the Lowe’s Laurel parking lot around the time the incident purportedly occurred.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, all news media inquiries on this topic were asked to contact Will Allen with Allen & Allen Law Firm, which is representing Berlin. Allen declined to comment.

It is unknown when the trial will begin.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.