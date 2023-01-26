Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Commercial burglary suspect in custody

Hattiesburg police arrested Justin Vanzant, 37, Hattiesburg, Wednesday and charged him with one...
Hattiesburg police arrested Justin Vanzant, 37, Hattiesburg, Wednesday and charged him with one count of commercial burglary.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 37-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a break-in at Hattiesburg High School.

Hattiesburg police arrested Justin Vanzant and charged him with one count of commercial burglary in connection with a Jan. 21 break-in at HHS in the 300 block of North Hutchinson Avenue.

Vanzant also has active warrants from neighboring agencies and jurisdictions.

He has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
HB 364 is one of 14 bills facing the Drug Policy Committee since the new year.
Kratom supporters speak out on HB 364
Officers with the Ridgeland Police Department arrested Powe (left) and the grower, Gavin Bates...
‘He’s too good at lying not to do it’: Alleged conman claims former NFL defensive lineman and ‘gentle giant’ used ‘brute strength’ in kidnapping
School Closures in the Pine Belt
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
The men were booked into the Covington County Jail.
4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances

Latest News

The 37th annual University of Southern Mississippi/Coca-Cola Rodeo is set for this weekend at...
USM/Coca-Cola Rodeo coming to town this weekend
Pair of Aryan Circle members sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for attempted...
2 memebrs of Aryan Circle sentenced for attempted murder
Amos Gaston, 37, of St. Petersburg, Fla.
Florida man’s bond set after Tuesday manhunt in Forrest Co.
Hattiesburg City Hall was finally completed on January 19, 1923.
Hattiesburg City Hall to celebrate 100 years with public reception