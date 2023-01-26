Commercial burglary suspect in custody

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 37-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a break-in at Hattiesburg High School.

Hattiesburg police arrested Justin Vanzant and charged him with one count of commercial burglary in connection with a Jan. 21 break-in at HHS in the 300 block of North Hutchinson Avenue.

Vanzant also has active warrants from neighboring agencies and jurisdictions.

He has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

