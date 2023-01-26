Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses raided by DEA agents

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency are currently searching the home and businesses of Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming.

The DEA confirmed to WLOX News Now it is searching seven locations in Mississippi and two in North Carolina as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale of controlled substances. Deming’s home in Biloxi’s Taylor Oaks Subdivision is the only residence being searched, according to the DEA.

Armed with a search warrant, agents with the FBI and DEA, joined by local law enforcement searched home of Biloxi city councilman Robert Demming. The operation is the result of a nearly 2 year long investigation. Demming’s businesses also searched. @wlox pic.twitter.com/GH2WHmKXkI — Dave_Elliott_WLOX (@DaveWLOX) January 26, 2023

Authorities searched The Candy Shop & Kratom locations in Biloxi, Gulfport, Ocean Springs, as well as three locations in Hattiesburg. The locations weren’t shut down, but the DEA seized the suspect products.

A DEA spokesperson said their investigation began after receiving complaints that the shops were selling illegal drugs.

Hattiesburg Police said the warrants were in connection to synthetic cannabinoids (oils and edibles) that had additional substances added to them, which have led to serious health issues for consumers.

WLOX News will have more on this developing story as it unfolds.

