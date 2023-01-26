Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Beer and light wine coming to Purvis

City of Purvis passes beer/light wine ordinance, clearing the way for the sale of alcohol...
City of Purvis passes beer/light wine ordinance, clearing the way for the sale of alcohol within the city limits.
By Trey Howard
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The way was officially cleared Tuesday night to allow beer and light wine sales in the City of Purvis.

The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to pass the city’s ordinance regarding alcohol sales in the city’s limits.

The city’s businesses now can apply for a permit.

One local grocery store manager said that he saw the approval coming, and his store will be prepared to sell beer by the start of business Thursday.

“We are currently in the process of setting up the coolers for it, and we will be ready to go,” said Ramey’s manager John Hartfield. “We have our privileges license from the city. We will follow the law to the letter as far as IDs.

“It’s something, I think, that has been a long time coming after several hits and misses, but now, we’re underway.”

Purvis joins Lumberton, Sumrall and Hattiesburg as cities able to sell beer in Lamar County.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
HB 364 is one of 14 bills facing the Drug Policy Committee since the new year.
Kratom supporters speak out on HB 364
Officers with the Ridgeland Police Department arrested Powe (left) and the grower, Gavin Bates...
‘He’s too good at lying not to do it’: Alleged conman claims former NFL defensive lineman and ‘gentle giant’ used ‘brute strength’ in kidnapping
School Closures in the Pine Belt
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
The men were booked into the Covington County Jail.
4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances

Latest News

FCSO K-9 Abby Jo retires after eight years
FCSO K9 Abby Jo retires after 8 years of service
April Parker, 21, of Laurel.
Jones Co. mom arrested after she, two-year-old test positive for meth, amphetamine
Forrest General Spirit Girls are gearing up for its Fifth annual Prom-A- Palooza
Forrest General’s Spirit Girls gearing up for 5th annual Prom-A- Palooza
James Powe, 47, of Hattiesburg.
Wanted Hattiesburg man turns self in