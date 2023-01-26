Beer and light wine coming to Purvis

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The way was officially cleared Tuesday night to allow beer and light wine sales in the City of Purvis.

The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to pass the city’s ordinance regarding alcohol sales in the city’s limits.

The city’s businesses now can apply for a permit.

One local grocery store manager said that he saw the approval coming, and his store will be prepared to sell beer by the start of business Thursday.

“We are currently in the process of setting up the coolers for it, and we will be ready to go,” said Ramey’s manager John Hartfield. “We have our privileges license from the city. We will follow the law to the letter as far as IDs.

“It’s something, I think, that has been a long time coming after several hits and misses, but now, we’re underway.”

Purvis joins Lumberton, Sumrall and Hattiesburg as cities able to sell beer in Lamar County.

