01/26 Ryan’s “Even Colder” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re starting off chilly once again in the mid 30s to low 40s across the area, but don’t worry all you cold weather fans...it gets even colder for the next few mornings. It likely won’t “feel” all that much colder because our wind will have dropped off considerably by then, so wind chills will be much more in line with the air temperature than they are this morning. That’s not to say they’re all that bad now either as it just feels about 5 degrees cooler than it actually is. Don’t worry too much though, it won’t stay in the 30s for long this afternoon due to ample sunshine, but it won’t warm all that much with our forecast afternoon high of 54. Highs keep climbing for the rest of the week and through the weekend, starting off next week in the upper 60s as warmer, more humid air moves in. That’ll begin sharply on the backend of Saturday, and rain moves in for pretty much all of Sunday.

After that we begin a parade of fronts that’ll keep cloudy skies and at least a 30% chance of rain until Friday when it falls below 20% as drier air moves in. Sunday may be rainy, but I’m not expecting any thunderstorm issues. Our next round of active weather comes through the middle of the week, where thunderstorms will be a little more likely, but it isn’t looking like a “slam-dunk” severe weather event. All these fronts mean we’ll keep stacking up warmer air, leading to a high of around 74 for next Tuesday before the last front we’ll see finally brings in some cooler and drier air, dropping the temperature below average for the first time that week.

