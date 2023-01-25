Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Woman has been missing from Boston since November

Reina Morales Rojas, the mother of two teenagers, has been missing since November, and her case deserves more concern, advocates say. (Source: WBZ/BOSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT/CNN)
By WBZ staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WBZ) - Advocates gathered in front of a Boston police station on Tuesday, hoping to call attention to the mysterious disappearance of a 41-year-old mother of two.

They say Reina Morales Rojas has been missing since November and that she deserves more outrage and concern over her case.

Outside the East Boston police station, advocates got what they demanded, attention on a missing woman who they say deserves a spotlight on her case.

Relatives said she’s worked for an airport food preparation company in East Boston and left an important job in her home country.

“Reina Rojas was a police officer in El Salvador in the city of Santa Ana,” said Lucy Pineda, who heads up Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts, an Everett-based advocacy group.

Its members spent Tuesday creating posters with pictures of Rojas, a mother of two teenagers who was reported missing Nov. 28.

Pineda wonders why Boston police waited two months to make the case public.

“I want to make sure that our resources, it’s equally for everyone,” Pineda said.

A Boston police spokesperson defends the work of detectives, saying they’ve tirelessly run through every lead possible interviewing acquaintances working with other communities.

The consul general in Boston from Rojas‘ home country of El Salvador said he is pulling all the strings he can.

He said through an interpreter that he’s been in constant contact with the family, and he’s working with the Salvadorian government to try to get more information about her.

The advocacy group plans to meet with Boston police on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman is also seen driving a Honda registered to April McCraw in the security footage.
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation
Officers with the Ridgeland Police Department arrested Powe (left) and the grower, Gavin Bates...
‘He’s too good at lying not to do it’: Alleged conman claims former NFL defensive lineman and ‘gentle giant’ used ‘brute strength’ in kidnapping
HB 364 is one of 14 bills facing the Drug Policy Committee since the new year.
Kratom supporters speak out on HB 364
School Closures in the Pine Belt
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
The men were booked into the Covington County Jail.
4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances

Latest News

Pope Francis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan....
The AP Interview: Pope says homosexuality not a crime
A 5-year-old and 3-year-old were found dead inside a Duxbury, Massachusetts, home. (WFXT)
2 children dead in 'senseless tragedy,' DA says
FILE - Paris Hilton, left, and Carter Reum appear at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles...
Paris Hilton becomes a first-time mom to baby boy
Prison staff work at Lee Correctional Institution, in Bishopville, S.C.. April 10, 2019. Top...
Prosecutors to Congress: Let state prisons jam cellphones